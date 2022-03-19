Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

HESM stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $997.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

