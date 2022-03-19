High Tide (TSE:HITI) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

HITI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on High Tide from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

