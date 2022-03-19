HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

MJ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,461. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

