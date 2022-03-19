HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,699 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 590.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. 531,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.