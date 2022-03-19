HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises about 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of CareDx worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 76.8% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at $18,941,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 209,791 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

CareDx stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 1,243,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,899. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,629. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.