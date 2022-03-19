Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

