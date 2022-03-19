HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the period. HomeStreet accounts for about 6.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. 633,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,327. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

