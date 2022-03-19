Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $13,841,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Honest by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

