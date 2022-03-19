Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,825. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.