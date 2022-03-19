Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

