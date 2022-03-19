H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 5,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

