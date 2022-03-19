Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.96. 1,352,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,386. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.33%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

