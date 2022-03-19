Hudock Inc. Buys 362 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

