Hudock Inc. Has $118,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

NYSE PXD opened at $239.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

