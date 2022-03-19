Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.