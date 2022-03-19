Hudock Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

