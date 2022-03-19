Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “
NASDAQ HUT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $978.53 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
