Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

NASDAQ HUT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $978.53 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

