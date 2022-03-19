I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $936,084.90 and $12,671.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,467,207 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

