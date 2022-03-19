IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of IAC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 671,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after acquiring an additional 840,902 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after acquiring an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,505,000 after acquiring an additional 238,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

