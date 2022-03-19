IBI Group Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IBG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

TSE IBG opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The stock has a market cap of C$453.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.82.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

