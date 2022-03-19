Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $4,609.65 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,599.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4,609.65 or 0.11004488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.27 or 0.07071747 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,862.86 or 0.99937990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041614 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.