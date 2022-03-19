ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

ICFI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

