ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $244.99. The stock had a trading volume of 328,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.33. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

