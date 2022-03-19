IDOX (LON:IDOX) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 78 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON IDOX opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £291.67 million and a PE ratio of 24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.12. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

