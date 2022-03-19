IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (‘EMS’) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking.

