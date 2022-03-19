IG Group’s (IGG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

IGG opened at GBX 807 ($10.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 788.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.32. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,139.14). Also, insider June Felix purchased 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,012.64).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

