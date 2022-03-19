Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile (CVE:IKM)
Read More
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.