Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

