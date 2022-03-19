IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Sells $108,780.00 in Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.
About IMAX (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
