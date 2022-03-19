IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Sells $108,780.00 in Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,965,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

