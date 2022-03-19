Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Imperial Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

