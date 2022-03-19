IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 119.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

