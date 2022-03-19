Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.