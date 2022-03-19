Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Cut to €27.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

