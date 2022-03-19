Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

