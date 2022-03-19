Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 729,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,203,933 shares.The stock last traded at $101.25 and had previously closed at $101.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

