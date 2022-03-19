Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Set at C$29.00 by Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) has been given a C$29.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISV. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.60.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of C$398.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.03. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$33.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

