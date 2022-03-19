Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.71. 622,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

