Insider Buying: Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.35.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

