Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $44,990.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NRIM stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $266.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

