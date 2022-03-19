Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $44,990.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NRIM stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $266.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.69.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
