Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Ron Bentsur bought 8,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $7.83 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

