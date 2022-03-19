Insider Selling: Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Sells $612,000.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

