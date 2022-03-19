Insider Selling: Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Sells 359,265 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FTCV stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

