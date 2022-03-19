Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells 10,044 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 582,015 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.