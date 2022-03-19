Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells 10,044 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 582,015 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

