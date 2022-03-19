Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $501,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.