Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $307,900.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,261,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $10,257,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

