Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) COO Sells $70,025.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSBK stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

