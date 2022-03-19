Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Sells 69 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 69 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $11,884.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matthew Croatti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UniFirst alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, Matthew Croatti sold 73 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $14,088.27.

UniFirst stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.