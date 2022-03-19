Insight Folios Inc Acquires 432 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. 1,858,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

