Insight Folios Inc Has $331,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,430. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

