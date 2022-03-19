Insight Folios Inc Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.9% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,338 shares of company stock worth $24,687,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.06. 6,600,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,142. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

